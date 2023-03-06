Acer launches Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop

Jammu Tawi: Acer, one of the world’s leading technology brands to launch the Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop that combines the latest technologies and features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad. The laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and has Full-HD Display with an 86% screen-to-body ratio. The all-new Swift Go 14 features an upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes and an air-inlet keyboard that expels heat to maintain cool temperatures, to boost performance and reliability. “Swift Go 14 is a new addition to our thin and light category. We are constantly attempting to deliver unique and sophisticated products with latest technology to the market. With this launch, we hope to give our customers the optimum combination of performance, security, and durability. The new Swift Go 14 not only looks fantastic, but also includes advanced features and technologies such as high-resolution displays, long lasting batteries and dual fan designs that provide a smooth and better thermal performance. The laptop’s pricing, design, and display are tailored to GenZ, students, and freelancers looking for stylish laptops with cutting-edge technology.” says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Acer for the launch of its latest laptop, the Swift Go. We aim to provide some of the most cutting-edge and latest technology products, and Acer has been a big contributor to this. We have noticed a high demand for laptops in recent years, and we are pleased to offer the latest Swift Go to our customers.” Mr. Venu Gopal, Chief Buying Officer, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, India at AMD said, “AMD has a legacy of helping organizations and employees meet their most demanding workloads, while offering them the flexibility to work anywhere. Thanks to our collaboration with Acer to launch the new Swift Go 14 thin and light range of laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series mobile processors in India. This new line-up will redefine the everyday laptop experience by bringing higher performance with “Zen 4” cores via a modern platform to consumers. Further, these AMD-powered laptops will deliver powerhouse performance to make multitasking easier, provide increased battery life, and enable better productivity on the move. We are certain that the enhanced balance of performance, productivity, and responsiveness offered by this new range of products will excite customers.”