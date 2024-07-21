back to top
Search
    IndiaUttarakhand | 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Uttarakhand | 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Rudraprayag, Jul 21: Three devotees died and eight others got injured in a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

    Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when the devotees were hit heavy stones and debris falling down from the hill.
    The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and disaster management teams reached the spot and started a search and rescue operation, he said.

    Those killed have been identified as Kishore Arun Parate (31), from Maharashtra's Nagpur, Sunil Mahadev Kale (24), a resident of Maharashtra's Jalna district and Anurag Bisht from Rudraprayag, Rajwar said.
    According to SDRF sources, so far the bodies of three devotees have been recovered from the debris, while eight others were rescued in an injured condition and immediately rushed to the hospital.
    The rescue operation is still underway, they said.
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

    In a post on X, Dhami said, “Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident. I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. Instructions have been given to provide better treatment to those injured in the accident.”

    Previous article
    Locals Seek Sustainable Solution as Tourism Overwhelms Himachal’s Lahaul Valley
    Next article
    IT Outage | Microsoft Deploys Hundreds Of Engineers, Experts To Restore Services
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His Life; Alleges Inhumane Conditions In Jail

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 21: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA, July 21: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said...

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: Private Members’ Bills listed in...

    NEET UG 2024: SC to hear pleas related to NEET on Monday, details inside

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: The Supreme Court is scheduled...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban...