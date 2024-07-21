Locals Seek Sustainable Solution as Tourism Overwhelms Himachal’s Lahaul Valley

The picturesque Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh has seen an unprecedented surge in tourism over the past two years following the inauguration of the strategically important Atal Tunnel. However, the lack of proper infrastructure and management has left local residents struggling under the influx.

On average, over 10,000 vehicles entered the valley daily during the peak summer season from May to mid-July according to Lahaul Hoteliers Association president Tenzin Karpa. This is a massive increase compared to 1.32 lakh visitors in 2019, with over eight lakh tourists in 2022 alone.

While the tourism boom has boosted the local economy, it has also put immense strain on resources and altered the traditional ways of life. Residents now fear losing their cultural identity and fragile mountain ecology without urgent remedial action.

Citizens and stakeholders alike are calling for sustainable solutions like assessing the valley's carrying capacity and implementing relevant restrictions. “We need to cap vehicle entries and address issues from traffic to waste management,” says Karpa.

With concretization projects mushrooming across Sissu where the tunnel opens, locals advocate regulations to preserve landscape and heritage. “Mud structures are best suited for our topography,” notes panchayat leader Virender.

Water shortages have also surfaced with the four-fold rise in hotels and guests. As per Vikram Katoch from Save Lahaul Society, promoting eco-friendly tourism aligned with local needs would aid long-term growth over destructive projects.

While the Atal Tunnel boosts connectivity, proper signage and facilities are still absent on highway routes. If left unaddressed, the cost of uncontrolled development could end up damaging Lahaul's fragile ecosystem and identity. Stricter checks through scientific studies are thus the need of the hour to ensure sustainable tourism.