back to top
Search
    HimachalLocals Seek Sustainable Solution as Tourism Overwhelms Himachal's Lahaul Valley
    HimachalLatest News

    Locals Seek Sustainable Solution as Tourism Overwhelms Himachal’s Lahaul Valley

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The picturesque Lahaul valley in Pradesh has seen an unprecedented surge in over the past two years following the inauguration of the strategically important Atal Tunnel. However, the lack of proper infrastructure and management has left local residents struggling under the influx.

    On average, over 10,000 vehicles entered the valley daily during the peak summer season from May to mid-July according to Lahaul Hoteliers Association president Tenzin Karpa. This is a massive increase compared to 1.32 lakh visitors in 2019, with over eight lakh tourists in 2022 alone.

    While the tourism boom has boosted the local , it has also put immense strain on resources and altered the traditional ways of life. Residents now fear losing their cultural identity and fragile mountain ecology without urgent remedial action.

    Citizens and stakeholders alike are calling for sustainable solutions like assessing the valley's carrying capacity and implementing relevant restrictions. “We need to cap vehicle entries and address issues from traffic to waste management,” says Karpa.

    With concretization projects mushrooming across Sissu where the tunnel opens, locals advocate regulations to preserve landscape and heritage. “Mud structures are best suited for our topography,” notes panchayat leader Virender.

    Water shortages have also surfaced with the four-fold rise in hotels and guests. As per Vikram Katoch from Save Lahaul Society, promoting eco-friendly tourism aligned with local needs would aid long-term growth over destructive projects.

    While the Atal Tunnel boosts connectivity, proper signage and facilities are still absent on highway routes. If left unaddressed, the cost of uncontrolled development could end up damaging Lahaul's fragile ecosystem and identity. Stricter checks through scientific studies are thus the need of the hour to ensure sustainable tourism.

    Previous article
    Himachal Met Dept issues orange alert as very heavy rains likely over next two days
    Next article
    Uttarakhand | 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His Life; Alleges Inhumane Conditions In Jail

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 21: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA, July 21: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said...

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: Private Members’ Bills listed in...

    NEET UG 2024: SC to hear pleas related to NEET on Monday, details inside

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: The Supreme Court is scheduled...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban...