Himachal Met Dept issues orange alert as very heavy rains likely over next two days

That's the forecast from the Meteorological Department which has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the hill state over the next two days. The MeT Dept expects the downpour to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Kangra and Mandi districts have been placed on orange alert for July 22, with heavy rains also likely in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur the next day. A yellow watch has been placed over several other districts as well, warning of potential heavy rainfall.

Director of the state MeT department Surender Paul stated the rainfall activity in Himachal was likely to continue till July 26th. Minimum and maximum temperatures have remained above normal levels across the state in the past 24 hours.

Nahan town received the highest rainfall of 60.4 mm during this period. Maximum temperatures were above 30 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, with Una sweltering at a high of 36.4 degrees.

Met officials advise people and authorities to stay alert over the next few days as rains intensify in response to strengthening monsoon activity. All necessary precautions must be taken to minimize risks of floods and landslides because of the heavy downpour. Agricultural and development work in vulnerable areas may need to be regulated accordingly.