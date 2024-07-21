Congress alleges political intimidation of MLAs as Haryana polls near

The arrest of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar has sparked accusations of politically motivated action from the opposition party. Several senior state Congress leaders claim the ruling BJP is attempting to intimidate opponents ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.

In a joint statement, key Congress figures including Deputy CLP Leader Aftab Ahmed and Chief Whip BB Batra criticized the timing of the arrest and raids targeting elected representatives. They said this represented a “malicious attempt” by the central government to undermine political rivals. The leaders expressed faith in due legal process while asserting the “anti-Constitution” face of the BJP had been exposed.

Referring to the party's success in recent Lok Sabha polls, the statement argued the arrests demonstrated the BJP's rising desperation. With polls approaching, Congress alleged the investigative agencies were being misused to panic opposition parties and leaders. They pointed to actions against MLAs and individuals as proof the government was panicking over likely electoral defeat.

The statement concluded by declaring the countdown had begun for the ruling administration in Haryana. Congress promised to uphold democratic principles and ensure people's voices are not suppressed through questionable legal tactics close to election season. As investigations continue into various cases, an intensifying political battle appears inevitable in the state.