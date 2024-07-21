back to top
Search
    Latest NewsIT Outage | Microsoft Deploys Hundreds Of Engineers, Experts To Restore Services
    Latest NewsLead NewsTechnology

    IT Outage | Microsoft Deploys Hundreds Of Engineers, Experts To Restore Services

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 21: US software giant Microsoft has deployed hundreds of engineers and experts with its customers to restore their services after an outage caused by its cyber security partner CrowdStrike, the company said in a blog.

    According to Microsoft, 8.5 million devices across the were impacted by the outage caused by an update from CrowdStrike on July 18.
    “Deploying hundreds of Microsoft engineers and experts to work directly with customers to restore services,” Microsoft said in a blog post on July 20.
    The global outage impacted several points of sales and even grounded airlines in .
    The outage put operations of businesses and systems across the globe in a state of limbo.
    Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions due to the outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers. IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa saw disruptions in their online check-in and boarding processes across their networks, forcing them to switch to manual mode.
    Several users reported disruptions on the outage-tracking website Downdetector, and many took to X (now Twitter) to vent their frustration on the ‘Blue Screen of Death' error messages.
    Microsoft said that it is collaborating with other cloud providers and stakeholders, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to share awareness on the state of impact that it is seeing across the industry and inform ongoing conversations with CrowdStrike and customers.
    “We recognise the disruption this problem has caused for businesses and in the daily routines of many individuals. Our focus is providing customers with technical guidance and support to safely bring disrupted systems back online,” the blog said.
    The software giant said the incident demonstrates the interconnected nature of a broad ecosystem comprising global cloud providers, software platforms, security vendors and other software vendors, and customers.
    “It's also a reminder of how important it is for all of us across the tech ecosystem to prioritise operating with safe deployment and disaster recovery using the mechanisms that exist,” Microsoft said.
    The software major said that while software updates may occasionally cause disturbances, significant incidents like the CrowdStrike event are infrequent. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Uttarakhand | 3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route
    Next article
    USIBC Recommends PLI For Media, Entertainment Industry In Upcoming Budget
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For His Life; Alleges Inhumane Conditions In Jail

    Northlines Northlines -
    Islamabad, Jul 21: Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA, July 21: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said...

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: Private Members’ Bills listed in...

    NEET UG 2024: SC to hear pleas related to NEET on Monday, details inside

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 21: The Supreme Court is scheduled...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jailed Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi Fears For...

    No Shortage Of Coal For Power Sector: Minister G Kishan Reddy

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban...