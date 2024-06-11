back to top
USA eye historic upset against mighty India in crucial T20 World Cup clash

By: Northlines

Date:

USA eye historic upset against mighty India

With a place in the Super 8s up for grabs, Team USA see an opportunity to create history when they take on pre-tournament favorites India in their Group A clash of the ongoing 2024 today. USA have won both their matches so far against Scotland and Namibia respectively to top the group table. Another victory here would secure their passage to the next round even before India get a chance to play their third match.

It is a huge occasion for the Americans as facing India for the first time ever in an match gives them a chance to announce themselves on the stage. Captain Monank Patel has instilled self-belief in his young squad and they will back themselves to unsettle the star-studded Indian lineup. For India though, another win would consolidate their status as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy. Coming off a last-over thriller against arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit Sharma's men seem motivated to repeat their victory.

The match is set for a marquee contest with a memorable upset possibly on the cards. With a lively Nassau crowd behind them, USA will hope their skills and momentum can carry them over the line. But India have depth and experience that make them formidable opponents. One thing is for certain – fans worldwide are in for an exciting battle when these unevenly matched teams square off in Westbury.

