back to top
Search
JammuShri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to start Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to start Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 11: To facilitate pilgrims seeking special darshan quickly, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will start its Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service from June 18, 2024.

Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, said that the SMVDSB is starting the Jammu to Sanjhi Chhat helicopter service for pilgrims who want to have darshan at Bhawan in a day.

The Shrine Board will introduce two types of packages: ‘Same Day Return' (SDR) for Rs 35,000 and ‘Next Day Return' (NDR) for Rs 50,000 per person.

Sharing the details, officials said that in the SDR format, pilgrims will be provided battery car service to Bhawan upon reaching Panchhi Helipad, a special darshan slip, ‘prasad', a priority ticket for the cable car to offer prayers at Bhairon Temple, battery car service on return to reach Panchhi Helipad, and a helicopter ride back to Jammu Airport.

Board officials further stated that the NDR package includes rooms at Bhawan and ‘Atka Aarti' in addition to all SDR facilities.

Notably, the helicopter service is currently available only between Katra and Sanjhi Chhat, with a one-way fare of Rs 2100 per person.

Previous article
Reasi Bus Terror Attack | Combing Operation Enters Second Day, Over 20 Picked Up For Questioning
Next article
USA eye historic upset against mighty India in crucial T20 World Cup clash
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Omar Abdullah Clarifies Controversial Social Media Post on Engineer Rashid’s Win: Former J&K Chief Minister Claims Post Was Intended to Stimulate Debate

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 11: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has...

Resilient Devotees Undeterred by Reasi Terror Attack: Shiv Khori Shrine Witnesses Steady Stream of Worshipers Despite Recent Tragedy

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 11: Undeterred by the terrorist attack on...

Reasi Bus Terror Attack | Combing Operation Enters Second Day, Over 20 Picked Up For Questioning

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 11: Extensive efforts to track down terrorists...

Terrorism still there as border with Pakistan porous: Farooq Abdullah

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 11: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Tuesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar Abdullah Clarifies Controversial Social Media Post on Engineer Rashid’s Win:...

Resilient Devotees Undeterred by Reasi Terror Attack: Shiv Khori Shrine Witnesses...

Pakistani YouTuber Tragically Killed While Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in...