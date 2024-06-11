back to top
SportsPakistani YouTuber Tragically Killed While Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in Karachi
SportsT20 World Cup

Pakistani YouTuber Tragically Killed While Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in Karachi

By: Northlines

Date:

and Pakistan are both -crazy nations and when the two teams lock horns in a multination tournament, the madness is next to none. Victories are celebrated like festivals whereas the losses are indigestible. Who would know it better than the Pakistani fans; they have been breaking the television sets whenever their team loses to India. But this year, the hype around the IND vs PAK encounter, in the T20 Cup 2024, led to shoot-out and bloodshed.

According to Pakistani media, a gruesome incident shook Lahore city even before the arch-rivals squared off against each other in the showpiece event. A YouTuber, called Saad Ahmed, took to the city's mobile market to film a vlog on the build-up for the India vs Pakistan match in New York on June 9. After speaking with several people about the face-off, he encountered a security guard who wasn't interested in featuring in the video.

The security guard lost his cool on being questioned repeatedly and eventually, shot the YouTuber dead. Several reports stated that Saad was rushed to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

USA eye historic upset against mighty India in crucial T20 World Cup clash
Resilient Devotees Undeterred by Reasi Terror Attack: Shiv Khori Shrine Witnesses Steady Stream of Worshipers Despite Recent Tragedy
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

