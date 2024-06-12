USA bowler Netravalkar looks back on friendship with India star Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian cricket team is set to face off against USA in a highly anticipated group stage match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Ahead of this clash, USA's hero from their previous win against Pakistan – left arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar – opened up on his history with India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Netravalkar revealed that he has known Suryakumar since their younger days while representing Mumbai at the domestic level. Calling Suryakumar a “close friend”, Netravalkar mentioned watching him score heavily in the age-group cricket for Mumbai. He stated that Suryakumar's special talent was visible from a young age.

While lauding Suryakumar's impressive rise for the Indian national team in recent times, Netravalkar admitted being a bit surprised that it took some time for him to break into the senior team. However, the USA pacer is overjoyed by his friend's success at the international stage now.

Ahead of their high-octane game, Netravalkar expressed his excitement about facing some of his former Mumbai teammates like Suryakumar. At the same time, he acknowledged the challenge of containing Suryakumar, joking that he is unsure about how to dismiss his prolific friend. Overall, Netravalkar seems focused on fulfilling his responsibilities for USA as per the team's needs on the field.