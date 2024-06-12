Veteran actor Helen finds joy and improved wellness in daily Pilates practice at 85

Yesteryear dancing sensation Helen is enjoying exceptional health and well-being at 85, thanks to her daily Pilates practice. In a recent video that went viral on social media, the iconic dancer revealed how the mind and body exercise has helped her stay energized and pain-free.

The Alif Laila star, known for her powerful performances, spoke about taking up Pilates training on the recommendation of celebrated fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. She said that each session leaves her feeling alive and overjoyed, providing a natural high without any substances. Helen praised her teachers and highlighted the importance of consistency in gaining benefits like improved mobility.

Despite experiencing knee pain previously that required injections, Helen's condition has greatly improved. She credits Pilates for allowing her to walk unaided and hinting at a possible dancing return. Karachiwala also noted Helen's regular attendance and dedication to practicing fundamental movements.

Experts affirm that Pilates is a suitable and gainful exercise for senior citizens when performed at a comfortable level. Key considerations are focusing on core strength, balance, flexibility and posture while using modifications as needed. Low-impact routines aid mobility while monitoring intensity and duration avoids overexertion.

This inspirational story demonstrates how the elderly population can experience myriad wellness advantages through low-impact workouts tailored to their capacity. For Helen, Pilates has been life-changing in the most positive way at an impressive age that proves it's never too late to prioritize health.