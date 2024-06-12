Jammu University Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Full Vacancy List and Application Details Revealed

Jammu University Lecturers Recruitment 2024: The University of Jammu has invited applications from eligible candidates for the temporary engagement of Lecturer(s)/Teaching Assistants on a contract basis as purely temporary academic arrangement, in the Main Campus/Offsite Campuses/UIET and IMFA University of Jammu, Jammu.

The detailed advertisement will be available on the University website https://www.jammuuniversity.ac.in w.e.f. 12th June 2024.

The Last date for submission of applications in the prescribed format in the respective Department/ Campuses/Institute shall be 25th June 2024.

Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF

Website: Jammu University