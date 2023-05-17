US President Joe Biden To Meet PM Narendra Modi And PM Anthony Albanese On Sideline Of G7 Summit In Japan

US President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese on the sidelines during the G7 Summit in Japan, the White House said on Tuesday. Biden flies to Hiroshima, Japan on Wednesday for a Group of Seven (G7) summit, during which he will meet other members of the Quad. “He (Biden) will also have the opportunity to meet with the leaders of the other members of the Quad, Prime Minister Modi of India and Prime Minister Albanese of Australia as well,” John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House told reporters. The three leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen our mutual security, economic, multilateral cooperation, and of course look for ways to continue to improve our alliance with Japan. Biden's subsequent stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia were scrapped to deal with the domestic stand-off over raising US borrowing limits. Biden will return to the United States on Sunday, following the completion of the G7 summit, in order to be back for meetings with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default.

Since the president took office, revitalising our alliances and partnerships, and reestablishing America's leadership around the world has been one of his top priorities,” Kirby said. Kirby also stated how the G7 has stood in solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion, rallying the world to support Ukraine and cutting Putin from key technologies. “G7 leaders will demonstrate that we share a common approach to the challenges posed by the PRC (People's Republic of China), an approach that is grounded in common values,” Kirby said. The US is also going to rally behind the clean energy transition, including by making President Biden's economic agenda a blueprint for G7 action to address the climate crisis and create good jobs. PM Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia from May 19 to May 24 to attend the G7 summit, 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit), and the Quad Summit. Modi will be attending the G7 summit on the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and will speak on subjects such as peace, stability & prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation, read the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.