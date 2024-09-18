back to top
Search
    IndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of and to cast their votes as the first phase of the J&K assembly elections began on Wednesday. He said that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free J&K to protect the citizens' rights and speed up development work.

    “Only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there and speed up development work. Today, my appeal to the voters going to vote in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government that is committed to the of the youth here, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region–first vote, then refreshment,” said the Union Home Minister.
    The voting process that began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm, per the Election Commission of .
    24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir are going to polls–16 Assembly seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region will go for polls in the first phase of elections.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit
    Next article
    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: A collective percentage of 11% voter...

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anantnag, Sep 18: Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir...

    Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit

    Northlines Northlines -
    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sep 18: Former president Donald Trump has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT:...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress...