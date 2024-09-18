back to top
Search
    IndiaTrump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit
    IndiaInternationalLatest News

    Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sep 18: Former president Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during his upcoming three-day visit to the US.

    PM Modi will be visiting the US from September 21 to 23, beginning his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit being hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.
    The summit will be attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.
    Modi will then travel to New York and address a mega community event in Long Island on September 22. He will address leaders at the landmark Summit of the Future event at the UN headquarters the next day.
    Trump, speaking at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, said that Modi will meet him next week when he is in the US. The Republican presidential candidate revealed the information as he spoke about trade and tariffs while responding to a question.
    “He (Modi) happens to be coming to meet me next week, and Modi, he's fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. A lot of these leaders are fantastic,” Trump said.
    At the same time, the former president reiterated that imposes heavy tariffs on imports.
    Trump went on to say, “These people are the sharpest people…You know the expression, they're at the top of their game, and they use it against us. But India is very tough. Brazil is very tough….China is the toughest of all, but we were taking care of China with the tariffs.”
    “So we're going to do a reciprocal trade. If anybody charges us 10 cents, if they charge us USD 2, if they charge us a hundred per cent, 250, we charge them the same thing. And what's going to happen? Everything's going to disappear, and we're going to end up having free trade again. And if it doesn't disappear, we're going to take in a lot of money,” he said.
    The US heads into presidential elections in less than two months with Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the top job.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ganapati tableau procession taken out first time on Ganapati Visarjan in Srinagar
    Next article
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: A collective percentage of 11% voter...

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anantnag, Sep 18: Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir...

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT:...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress...