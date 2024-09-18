back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirGanapati tableau procession taken out first time on Ganapati Visarjan in Srinagar
    Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

    Ganapati tableau procession taken out first time on Ganapati Visarjan in Srinagar

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, Sep 17: A Ganapati tableau procession was taken out for the first time here on the occasion of Ganapati Visarjan.

    Devotees of Lord Ganesh took out a procession from Hari Singh High Street with music bands and reached the iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk.

    The devotees later carried out Ganapati Visarjan in the Jhelum river near Hanuman Mandir.

    Wearing colourful clothes, the devotees were seen dancing to the beating of drums and cymbals during the procession.

    Manik Chaturdas, a Kolkata resident who participated in the event, said people from Maharashtra and West Bengal who are working here took part in the celebrations.

    “We do here. Today our Marathi brothers organised a Ganpati immersion procession. A large number of people from Maharashtra and West Bengal participated in this procession,” he said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    6 Army commandos injured in road accident in Rajouri
    Next article
    Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: A collective percentage of 11% voter...

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir

    Northlines Northlines -
    Anantnag, Sep 18: Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir...

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    6 Army commandos injured in road accident in Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 17: Six Army commandos were injured, two...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT:...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress...