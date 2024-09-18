back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirPeople will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader...
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsKashmir

    People will vote in large numbers to restore statehood, says Congress leader Mir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Anantnag, Sep 18: Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Wednesday said the people of and will come out to vote in large numbers to seek restoration of statehood and their rights.

    Mir, who is contesting the polls from the Dooru Assembly segment in this south Kashmir district, said the intent behind voting is to change “Delhi's rule” in Jammu and Kashmir.
    “I cast my vote intending to change Delhi's rule on the people of J-K for the last 10 years. Today's biggest aim is that J-K should prosper and the people feel happy,” Mir said after casting his vote.
    He said through the power of the vote, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would seek the restoration of statehood and protection of their land and .
    “The people are going to vote to seek the restoration of their land and job rights as well as for the restoration of statehood, and I feel people will come out in large numbers to vote,” he said.
    Voting began for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Wednesday morning, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Twenty-four constituencies spread over seven districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amid tight security arrangements.
    This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in a Union Territory setup, also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.
    The Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and — on August 5, 2019.
    In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives for the 24 assembly segments.
    The other two phases are being held on September 25 and October 1, while the votes will be counted on October 8.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise
    Next article
    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT: Kharge

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Sept 18: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 18: A collective percentage of 11% voter...

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise franchise

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah...

    Trump Says PM Modi Will Meet him During US Visit

    Northlines Northlines -
    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sep 18: Former president Donald Trump has...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Remember who is responsible for travesty of downgrading state to UT:...

    11% voting recorded till 9:00 am in first phase in J&K

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to J&K voters to exercise...