    Union Budget 2024 saw Haryana get no mention, dampening BJP’s poll preparations

    With state elections around the corner, the BJP leadership in had hoped for substantive announcements that would aid their campaigns. However, the Union presented last week did not mention any major projects or allocations for the state.

    Minister Jai Prakash Dalal had submitted a wishlist to the Centre seeking funds for infrastructure works like the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and railway corridors connecting key cities. These projects pass through constituencies where the BJP faces strong opposition. Grants for these could have boosted the party's prospects.

    However, the Budget speech did not mention Haryana at all, much to the disappointment of state BJP leaders. An insider said the focus may have been more on allies like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Major announcements in Haryana could have given the campaign momentum.

    The Opposition Congress was quick to seize this opportunity. Former CM Bhupinder Hooda stated the Budget had let down Haryana farmers, workers and the underprivileged.

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini put a brave face, calling it a step towards ‘developed '. However, the absence of dedicated allocations close to polls has undoubtedly placed the BJP on the back foot in its bid to retain power in Haryana.

