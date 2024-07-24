Car Accident In Rohru Township Of Shimla District Takes Two Lives

A tragic car accident in the township of Rohru in Shimla district has taken the lives of two young men and left three others battling for their lives in hospital. The incident took place late on Tuesday night when the group of five friends were returning to Shimla after finishing work at a wedding event in the Bhamnoli village.

The deceased have been identified as Lucky Sharma, a 25-year-old resident of Bhojpur village in Bilaspur district and Ishant, a 23-year-old from Navgaon village in Solan district. Three others – Rakesh from Beral village, Pankaj aged 19 from Mohli village and Bharat aged 19 from Jahndar village – sustained serious injuries in the accident.

As per statements to the police, the five friends worked as waiters at the wedding function in Bhamnoli. They were returning to Shimla in a Maruti Alto late at night. When the car reached Koti village, the driver Lucky reportedly lost control and the vehicle plunged down a steep gorge, falling approximately 200 meters. Local villagers informed emergency services and a police team from Rohru reached the site to carry out rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rohru for treatment but have now been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla given the seriousness of their condition. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Negi confirmed that a case under sections relating to rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered. The local police are further investigating the tragic accident.

This fatal accident has cut short the lives of two young men in their prime. While the injured now battle for survival, the bereaved families are faced with an unimaginable loss. It highlights the importance of safe driving practices especially at night. Authorities will also work to enhance safety on roads that pass through hilly terrains.