BUDGET 2024-25: Himachal CM says no funds for disaster rebuilding in state budget

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Sukhu has highlighted that the Union Budget presented did not make any direct allocation to help rebuild infrastructure damaged by flooding last monsoon season.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sukhu noted the state had suffered extensive losses and a post-disaster need assessment found over Rs. 9,000 crore was required for reconstruction and rehabilitation works. However, the demand did not find mention in the Budget.

While the Finance Minister had assured in her speech that “financial assistance will be provided” through multilateral development agencies, the CM said the details of this were unclear. Himachal was hoping for a dedicated grant to compensate for the monsoon losses rather than general funding under existing schemes.

Mr. Sukhu termed the Budget a “political necessity” that focused on pleasing allies while neglecting states like Himachal. In contrast, he said Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received more favorable treatment. The lack of any specific allocation for disaster management was particularly disappointing, especially since amounts were announced for other affected states.

The CM had personally urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister for help when meeting them. But the needs of Himachal seem to have been overlooked without justification. The state will now have to manage reconstruction without the critical relief amount it had sought.