How a Few Simple Morning Habits Could Protect Your Eye Health

Beware of Checking Your Phone First Thing After Waking

Ophthalmologists are warning against one common morning habit that could potentially damage your eyesight over time – checking your smartphone immediately upon waking. According to eye care experts, the light emitted from digital screens is harsher than natural daylight, especially in the early hours before sunlight has fully filtered through your windows.

Our eyes need time to slowly adjust after resting overnight in darkness. Rapidly exposing them to the bright blue tones of tech devices can cause eye strain and irritability. It takes 15-20 minutes for pupils to fully contract after waking up, leaving them vulnerable if first contacts are with screens. Eye doctors recommend waiting at least half an hour before any digital use to give eyes a chance to gradually wake up in a more natural manner.

Instead, they suggest starting mornings with simple routines that are gentle on vision like making the bed, stretching, meditation or enjoying a leisurely breakfast without tech distractions. Spending time outdoors in natural daylight is also highly beneficial for eye health. Once sufficiently adjusted to light levels, it's fine to check notifications and emails. But experts advise making adjusted vision a priority over compulsively checking phones right away.

Overall healthy lifestyle habits like a balanced diet, managing stress and spending time in nature can strengthen eye muscles and help reduce digital eye strain over the long run. But being mindful of morning screen exposure is one easy change to potentially prevent future vision issues according to ophthalmologists.