    Technology
    Technology

    How Apple Watch Family Setup Is Revolutionizing Communication for Indian Families

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Apple Watch opens new doors of communication for families in

    While the Apple Watch is known as a handy companion to the iPhone, Cupertino's latest ‘Family Setup' feature gives the smartwatch a whole new purpose – keeping families connected even without a smartphone. Dubbed ‘A New Way to Bond', the just-launched Family Setup allows parents to set up an Apple Watch for their kids and stay in touch through calls, texts and location sharing directly from the wrist.

    Setting up is simple – parents create an Apple ID and Apple Family account for their child and link the Apple Watch to manage contacts and features. What's more, the ‘Schooltime' mode on the kid's Apple Watch intelligently blocks distruptions so their isn't interrupted. For anxious parents, real-time location sharing through ‘Find People' eases safety concerns.

    Best of all, there's no need to invest in an iPhone – the Apple Watch can now function as an independent device with its own phone number through Jio's cellular network. While the Series 4 and above supports this, -conscious users can opt for the SE starting at Rs. 34,900. Family Setup removes the barriers keeping non-iPhone users from experiencing Apple's ecosystem and could drive increased adoption of the smartwatch in India.

    How a Few Simple Morning Habits Could Protect Your Eye Health
    England test star Ollie Pope backs team’s ability to score mammoth 500+ runs in a single day’s cricket with bold batting style
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

