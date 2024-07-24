How Apple Watch Family Setup Is Revolutionizing Communication for Indian Families

Apple Watch opens new doors of communication for families in India

While the Apple Watch is known as a handy companion to the iPhone, Cupertino's latest ‘Family Setup' feature gives the smartwatch a whole new purpose – keeping families connected even without a smartphone. Dubbed ‘A New Way to Bond', the just-launched Family Setup allows parents to set up an Apple Watch for their kids and stay in touch through calls, texts and location sharing directly from the wrist.

Setting up is simple – parents create an Apple ID and Apple Family account for their child and link the Apple Watch to manage contacts and features. What's more, the ‘Schooltime' mode on the kid's Apple Watch intelligently blocks distruptions so their education isn't interrupted. For anxious parents, real-time location sharing through ‘Find People' eases safety concerns.

Best of all, there's no need to invest in an iPhone – the Apple Watch can now function as an independent device with its own phone number through Jio's cellular network. While the Series 4 and above supports this, budget-conscious users can opt for the SE starting at Rs. 34,900. Family Setup removes the barriers keeping non-iPhone users from experiencing Apple's ecosystem and could drive increased adoption of the smartwatch in India.