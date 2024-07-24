back to top
    England test star Ollie Pope backs team’s ability to score mammoth 500+ runs in a single day’s cricket with bold batting style

    England Believe They Can Score Over 500 Runs In A Day With Aggressive Approach

    England test vice-captain Ollie Pope believes the aggressive batting style adopted by the team in the past year means they are capable of piling on over 500 runs in a single day's play. Under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England has embraced a fearless approach known as “Bazball” where the batsmen look to score runs at a rapid rate from the first ball.

    This strategy has already produced some extraordinary batting displays. In their recent test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, England amassed an enormous 416 runs on day one mainly thanks to Pope's brilliant hundred. The top order batsmen attacked the bowlers from the outset and never let their scoring rate drop.

    Pope feels this fearless mindset means big scores are waiting to be set. “There might be a day where we go and get 500 to 600 runs at some point in the future as well,” he commented. England are the only side to have surpassed the 500-run mark in a day twice before. They believe with continued backing of their positive style of play, new records could fall in the coming years.

    Statistics show England have dominated proceedings with the bat since changing their tactic. They have had eight test innings with a run rate over five runs an over, more than any other nation. In their last match against Pakistan, a massive 657 runs were accumulated at a lightning quick 6.5 runs per over.

    According to Pope, the emphasis is on exploiting every opportunity to score without worrying about possible mistakes along the way. “We want to be as ruthless as we can as a batting unit,” he said confidently. England will hope to keep piling on the runs in this manner and further establish themselves as the most feared batting side in the .

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

