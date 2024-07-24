back to top
    Farmer Leaders from Punjab, Haryana Discuss Agriculture Concerns with Rahul Gandhi
    Farmer Leaders from Punjab, Haryana Discuss Agriculture Concerns with Rahul Gandhi

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A group of farmer leaders representing major agricultural regions of recently sat down with top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The delegation, consisting of 12 representatives from states such as , , Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, aimed to apprise Gandhi of the key challenges currently impacting the farming community.

    The meeting, which also involved senior Congress leaders like KC Venugopal and former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, provided a platform for farmer issues from different growing areas to be brought to the attention of key political figures. Sources privy to the discussions shared that the leaders outlined matters like problematic crop prices, rising input costs, water shortages and other agricultural hurdles negatively affecting livelihoods.

    Coming at a time when many farmers continue struggling with financial distress, the talks allowed grassroots concerns to be directly communicated to those in opposition. It remains to be seen if increased parliamentary advocacy can help address some of the difficulties shared. With supporting over half of India's population, ongoing dialog around priorities, policies and farmer welfare remains crucially important.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

