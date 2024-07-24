Sidhu Moosewala’s father appeals to Punjab MPs seeking answers on gangster’s role in son’s murder

Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has appealed to the 13 Members of Parliament from Punjab to seek answers from the central government regarding the alleged VIP treatment being given to gangsters involved in his son's murder.
Key Details:
- In a social media post, Balkaur Singh shared his concerns about one of the main conspirators behind Moosewala's killing, who is currently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar jail but has allegedly received special privileges in the past including giving interviews from police custody.
- He pointed out that the same gangster was later shifted to a Gujarat jail in relation to a drug trafficking case worth crores, where he was kept safely for over a year.
- Balkaur Singh has now urged the Punjab MPs to clarify with the central home ministry on these issues during the ongoing parliamentary session.
- As the aggrieved father of the victim, he believes justice is not being served as hardworking citizens are less protected than criminals in the country.
- Moosewala's killing in May 2022 has remained an unsolved case with the special investigation team still probing the matter.