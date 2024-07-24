back to top
    BUDGET 2024-25: Punjab gets nothing to tackle floods

    By: Northlines

    The Union presented earlier this week has disappointed as no allocation has been made to tackle recurring floods, a major issue faced by the northern state every year during the monsoon season.

    As per the details, last year several parts of Punjab witnessed widespread flooding and damages to crops, infrastructure and property due to heavy rainfall. As many as 21 out of the total 23 districts in the state were impacted by the floods. Sector-wise losses were estimated to be over Rs. 1,680 crores by the state government.

    However, in the latest Budget, while other flood-prone states like Bihar, Uttarakhand and Assam found a mention with special provisions for flood control and management, Punjab has been ignored completely. Bihar has been allocated Rs. 11,500 crores specifically to deal with disasters caused by the monsoons.

    Reacting to this, senior state ministers said it was unfair that Punjab's needs, as the border state bears the brunt of heavy rainfall regularly, have not been addressed. Farmers in the state are still grappling with the aftermath of the previous year's floods and require funds for repairs and strengthening infrastructure to prevent future damage.

    It seems the state has been meted out step-motherly treatment by the central government despite suffering such massive losses. While allocations have been made for other allies of the ruling party, priority to tackle critical issues in Punjab is missing. Unless this is reconsidered, the risk of flooding and its heavy toll persists. The people of Punjab deserve equal attention and relief from Delhi.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

