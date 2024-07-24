back to top
Search
    BusinessEvent startup Posh raises $22 million to enhance personalization and expand event...
    BusinessStartup News

    Event startup Posh raises $22 million to enhance personalization and expand event categories

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A growing event platform has secured funding to improve its recommendation capabilities and diversify its offerings, aiming to become the go-to app for discovering niche gatherings. Posh, which focuses on intimate events for hundreds of people where attendees may know each other peripherally, has raised $22 million in a Series A round led by Goodwater Capital. Additional participants included FirstMark Capital, Companyon Ventures and Epic Ventures, bringing Posh's total capital raised to $31 million.

    Founded in 2020, Posh began as a website for organizers to host gatherings but has since evolved its app to connect individuals to happenings nearby or of interest. The platform sees approximately 5,000 events held each month, though co-founders Avante Price and Eli Taylor-Lemire acknowledge certain periods see higher activity and aim to level that out. Proceeds from the new investment will expand Posh's 28-person team and underpin updates making it easier to find suitable recommendations among the two million registered users.

    Enhancements will introduce personalized recommendations based on a user's network and past events. The “For You” feed relies on both direct and indirect connections as well as preferred categories to surface potential matches. Posh sees these suggestions as pivotal to engaging infrequent visitors and converting them to repeat users. Additionally, the capital will help diversify Posh's inventory beyond current nightlife and social strengths to integrate fitness, arts and culinary events.

    Posh takes a 10% cut plus 99 cents per ticket, which supports a freemium model for organizers. While some months prove profitable, growth remains the priority as just over one-third of app users book a single experience. Investors foresee Posh playing a key role bringing audiences together offline as the next major social platform. If the startup succeeds in offering users more relevant options across different interests near them, Posh may well build communities and connections fostering ongoing real- engagement.

    Previous article
    Digital Banking Startup Abruptly Ends Services for Founders in Restricted Countries
    Next article
    BUDGET 2024-25: Punjab gets nothing to tackle floods
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Digital Banking Startup Abruptly Ends Services for Founders in Restricted Countries

    Northlines Northlines -
    Digital banking solutions provider Mercury made headlines earlier this...

    British Foreign Secretary Lammy visits India to catalyze trade deal talks

    Northlines Northlines -
    UK Foreign Secretary visits India to boost trade deal...

    Government increases taxes on capital gains and derivatives in latest Union Budget

    Northlines Northlines -
    Government Raises Tax Rates on Capital Gains and Derivative...

    High School Entrepreneur Raises $2.3 Million For His Analytics Startup

    Northlines Northlines -
    At just 17-years-old, Eric Zhu has already raised $2.3...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BUDGET 2024-25: Himachal CM says no funds for disaster rebuilding in...

    Car Accident In Rohru Township Of Shimla District Takes Two Lives

    Union Budget 2024 saw Haryana get no mention, dampening BJP’s poll...