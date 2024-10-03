Union Bank of India commemorates Gandhi Jayanti with impactful initiatives

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, October 3, 2024:

This Gandhi Jayanti, Union Bank of India took a significant stepforward in its corporate social responsibility efforts. The bank embarked on a remarkablejourney aimed at making a positive impact in communities across the nation. Through aseries of initiatives focused on education, health, and women upliftment, Union Bank ofIndia honoured the values of Mahatma Gandhi while striving to uplift and empower theunderprivileged.The bank unveiled India's first all women Rural Self Employement Training institutions(RSETI). These RSETIs were launched in Mauganj, Madhya Pradesh (RO Rewa), Palnadu,Andhra Pradesh (RO Narasaraopeta) respectively.Additionally, in line with this commitment, Union Bank of India also supported:Union Bank of India Donates MRI Scanner at Cancer Institute, ChennaiUnion Bank of India has supported the Cancer Institute, established by the Women IndiaAssociation's Cancer Relief Fund with a donation of ₹5.30 crores. This generous donationwill fund the acquisition of a state-of-the-art MRI scanner for the regional center in Chennai.Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan, Director of the Cancer Institute WIA in Adyar, Chennai, expressedgratitude for this significant contribution, which will enhance diagnostic capabilities andimprove patient care.Cantonment General Hospital, PrayagrajMd. Sameer Islam, CEO of the Cantonment Board, Prayagraj, was present to accept thegenerous donation of ₹1.72 crores to fund and support the Cantonment hospital's cancerunit.The event concluded with a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, performed by thestudents of the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind.Speaking at the event, Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank ofIndia, remarked, “Our diverse CSR initiatives, inspired by Gandhiji's ideals, demonstrate ourcommitment to rural development, women's empowerment, and strengthening the healthinfrastructure of our country. Union Bank of India remains dedicated to making a positive impact on society and will persist in its efforts to promote a better, healthier, and moreeducated India.”She also emphasized the historic significance, stating, “The Head Office building of UnionBank of India in Mumbai was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, in1921. This significant moment reinforces our dedication to upholding Gandhiji's leadershipand vision.”In addition to this, the bank also organized women's hockey match, showcasing the talentand spirit of its female employees in Mumbai. The match was contested between the UnionBank hockey team and the Sports Authority of India team. This event began with anenergetic unveiling of new jerseys, symbolizing unity and pride among the participants.