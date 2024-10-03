back to top
    Goyal meets business leaders in US to seek investment in India
    Goyal meets business leaders in US to seek investment in India

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI:

    NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has held a series of meetings with US leaders in New York to seek investments in .

    He met Chief Operating Officer of BlackRock Robert Goldstein, Chairman and CEO of Systems Group Anup Popat, CEO of Tillman Holdings Sanjiv Ahuja, chief executive officer of C4V Shailesh Upreti, and Janus Henderson Investors CEO Ali Dibadj.

    During the meetings, Goyal discussed opportunities for collaboration to position India as a global manufacturing hub and invited the investors to increase their commercial and trade footprints in India, the commerce ministry said.

    In another meeting, the minister emphasised the Government's commitment to improving ease of doing business, infrastructure development, IPR (intellectual property rights) reforms, and prioritising manufacturing sectors through appropriate incentive schemes.

     

     

