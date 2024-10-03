back to top
    ICICI Bank partners with MakeMyTrip to launch co-branded credit card
    India

    ICICI Bank partners with MakeMyTrip to launch co-branded credit card

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Private lender ICICI Bank on Thursday announced its partnership with online travel firm MakeMyTrip to launch a co-branded credit card for travellers. Powered by Mastercard and RuPay, the co-branded card allows cardholders to earn reward points. The card is priced at joining and an annual fee of Rs 999 plus applicable tax.

    “This will be yet another compelling addition to our existing range of credit cards. We believe this new credit card is going to play an important role in the overall personal banking experience offered by ICICI Bank to its customers,” said Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

    Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, added, “With the customer journey seamlessly integrated into the MakeMyTrip platform, it's now easier than ever to book travel and redeem reward points. We are confident that the card's value offering will strongly resonate with travellers.”

     

     

