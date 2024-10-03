back to top
    IndiaKalyani Strategic Systems partners with AM General, Mandus Group to co-develop next-gen...
    India

    Kalyani Strategic Systems partners with AM General, Mandus Group to co-develop next-gen artillery

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Corresspondent

    New Delhi: Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of Bharat Forge Ltd, on Thursday said it plans to enter into a multi-party agreement with leading US defense firms, AM General and Mandus Group LLC, to explore co-development and co-production of next-generation artillery gun platforms.

    This collaboration is targeted to address the requirement of modern armies of the in an evolving combat scenario equipping them with compact, robust, lightweight, ruggedized, mobile, all-, all-terrain 105mm and 155mm next-generation artillery gun platforms, the company said in a statement. The 105-mm and 155-mm howitzer to be offered will deliver firepower and mobility while remaining lightweight and modular, it added.

    Bharat Forge Chairman and Managing Director Baba Kalyani said, “This strategic collaboration aims to co-develop and co-produce the most versatile and innovative weapon systems.”

    AM General EVP for Development John Chadbourne said, “A partnership like this is a testament to our company's commitment to be responsive and dynamic as the battlefield evolves.”

     

     

