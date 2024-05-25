back to top
Understanding dementia signs and supportive strategies for families facing memory loss
Understanding dementia signs and supportive strategies for families facing memory loss

By: Northlines

Date:

Uncertainty and fear often accompany memory loss, yet with awareness and care, quality of life can be preserved. Dementia impacts over 55 million worldwide as cognition gradually declines. As family becomes a primary support system, their role requires understanding this condition and providing tailored compassion.

Dementia causes a progressive impairment in several brain functions including memory, thinking, language and judgment. Experts recognize it as a major neurocognitive disorder, significantly hindering daily living. While older age elevates risk, modifiable factors like hypertension, smoking and obesity also contribute to development.

Fortunately, early signs of confusion or disorientation need not indicate panic. Dr. Sameer Gupta of Yatharth Hospital recommends a full medical assessment including cognitive testing to discern any reversible causes and confirm a diagnosis. Brain imaging further aids physicians in evaluating changes and ruling out other conditions presenting similar symptoms.

Treatment currently focuses on managing symptoms versus finding a cure. Medications like memantine can provide relief by regulating certain neurotransmitters. However, lifestyle also plays a preventative role. A balanced diet, social engagement and regular physical activity are linked to brain preservation and delaying cognitive decline.

As symptoms progress, non-pharmaceutical support proves invaluable. Professional caregivers allow seniors independence through assistance with daily tasks, medication supervision and cognitive stimulation. Their services grant family respite during overwhelming periods as well.

Compassionate care further enriches quality of life. Sama Beg of Emoha Elder Care emphasizes a personalized approach recognizing interests and identity over just the condition. Adult day programs and residential facilities also complement in-home support through social activities tailored for individual abilities.

While dementia alters many capacities, sufferers retain their humanity. Awareness of this condition aids families in showing empathy, grace and patience amidst challenges. Together with early detection and multidisciplinary care strategies, hope remains to navigate memory loss with dignity intact for all involved.

Veteran royal photographer shares difficult realities of photographing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
Refreshing Summer Salads to Beat the Heat
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

