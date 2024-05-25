back to top
Search
InternationalVeteran royal photographer shares difficult realities of photographing Prince Harry and Meghan...
International

Veteran royal photographer shares difficult realities of photographing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

By: Northlines

Date:

Royal Photographer Reveals Harsh Realities Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary recently, one veteran royal photographer shares his unfortunate experience covering their historic nuptials. Arthur Edwards, who has photographed the royal family for decades, spoke candidly about the difficulties faced on May 19th, 2018.

According to Edwards, the pressures of the high-profile event created an atmosphere that was far from pleasant. “It was a difficult day of working in challenging conditions with many obstacles,” he stated. Prince Harry was determined keep the press at a distance, limiting photography to long lenses from further away. This made capturing clear images very difficult. Adding to the struggles was the couple's disinterest in waving to onlookers, instead choosing to stare straight ahead as their carriage passed by.

Over the years, Prince Harry has expressed frustrations with media scrutiny of himself and those close to him. It's believed this played a part in his desire for extra privacy on his wedding day. However, Edwards felt this negatively impacted veteran professionals simply doing their to cover an important royal occasion. “As seasoned photojournalists, we aimed to document history in a respectful manner. But the that day prevented us from performing our roles to the best of our abilities,” he remarked.

While the wedding was celebrated worldwide as a fairytale event, Edwards' account provides a window into the behind-the-scenes challenges of that symbolic day. After six years of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no doubt appreciate the significance of their union. However, for some who bore witness, the day also brought unintended difficulties due to factors outside their control. A balanced perspective reminds us that even momentous occasions are complicated by numerous realities behind closed doors.

Previous article
Could Kate Middleton Share Another Health Update Video During Protracted Cancer Recovery?
Next article
Understanding dementia signs and supportive strategies for families facing memory loss
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Prominent Democrat issues stark warning over potential Trump presidency

Northlines Northlines -
In a spirited debate this week, Massachusetts Representative Ayanna...

Understanding dementia signs and supportive strategies for families facing memory loss

Northlines Northlines -
Uncertainty and fear often accompany memory loss, yet with...

Could Kate Middleton Share Another Health Update Video During Protracted Cancer Recovery?

Northlines Northlines -
Could The Duchess Of Cambridge Share Another Health Update...

Lady Gaga teases new music and discusses potential reunion with Beyoncé

Northlines Northlines -
Lady Gaga teases new music and discusses potential collaboration...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rural firm gets $10M to boost financial access in remote India

Beat the Heat and Boost Heart Health with these Outdoor Cardio...

Potential Game-Changer in Colon Cancer Screening, FDA May Approve Blood Test.