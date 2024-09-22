RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

Hailing from the Boniyar Uri village of district Baramula, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of lofty mountains and breathtaking landscape, Mukhtar Ahmad Qureshi besides being an academician is an ace writer. His meticulously and artistically written columns and write-ups are regularly featured in the High-impact and widely read dailies, weeklies and monthly magazines.

Besides writing articles highlighting the educational, moral, social and economic scenario of the region, Mr Mukhtar occasionally composes urdu short stories as well, through which he is trying to mirror the social and other evils prevailing in the society. Recently on the eve of National Teacher's Day, Mr Mukhtar was conferred the honor of appreciation by the Postal Division Baramula for his distinguished services in the educational sector.

Most recently he has compiled a book, Understanding Child Psychology in the Teaching Learning Process, which is published by famed GNK Publications boasting an alluring cover page and spans over 182 pages of exceptional paper quality. Author has dedicated this book to his parents and teachers and before penning it's foreword he has made a fervent appeal to parents and teachers to work together in an enriching and conductive environment so that maximum brain development of children is achieved as 90-95 % brain development of children occurs during this stage. According to author, the early development is crucial as it lays the foundation for future learning, behavior and health of children.

While writing it's foreword, it is revealed that author has spent almost twenty years in teaching and having met diverse groups of children and teachers, he has realised the value of teacher training as influenced by the knowledge in Child psychology for effective teaching learning process.

It's contents are divided into 14 chapters. In it's first chapter, Introduction to Child psychology in Education, author has highlighted the importance of psychology in education, definition of educational psychology, methods of psychology and the scope of educational psychology.

Similarly in it's second chapter, Cognitive Development and Learning author has made a brief description of renowned Swiss psychologist Jean Piaget's four stages of cognitive development, effects of culture, Tools of intellectual adaptation, Origin elements and models of Information Processing Theory. In the following chapter, Emotional and Social development in School, he has painted the definitions of emotional intelligence and it's impact on learning besides highlighting the eight ways of building stronger connections in classroom.

In another chapter, Motivation and Learning, he has talked about various theories and types of motivation.

Another chapter, Individual difference in Learning, is crucial for educators as it talks about how to use a combination of auditory, visual, kinesthetic, reading/writing methods to engage multiple senses in order to cater to different learning styles simultaneously. Language Development and Literacy, this chapter deals with the five stages of language acquisition from 0-5 years. Linguistic abilities develop when a child passes through different stages.

Author has also portrayed different strategies for developing literacy skills. Assessment and Evaluation, this chapter makes a reflection of how different types of assessments and evaluations lead to improvement in child's teaching and learning simultaneously. It teaches us how instructors can help student grow as good learners by actively engaging them in self assessments. Classroom Management and Discipline, different theories of classroom management viz Behavioural, Cognitive and Humanistic have been thoroughly discoursed in this chapter aiming to help an educator to achieve mastery in classroom management and discipline among students. Going through is chapter is crucial for every educator as classroom management and discipline are the main challenges in actually teaching learning process. Special Education and Inclusive Practice, under erstwhile schemes of SSA and RMSA inclusive education for CWSN has been a major intervention. The Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act of 2009 mandates free and compulsory education to all children including CWSN.

In this chapter author has extensively and comprehensively made an attempt to highlight the points concerning the children with special needs and the special training of teachers to deal with them. Technology in Education, the nature and scope of education has undergone transformative changes due to digital technology.

Smart devices, internet, AI and software applications have opened new opportunities for advanced teaching and learning. Author has broadly shown how to integrate technology in curriculum and classroom teaching in this chapter. In this tech-savy era, making judicious and efficient use of modern and smart technology can bring desired results in classroom teaching.

Cultural and Societal influences on Learning, diversity recognizes the differences among people based on colour, creed, race, sex, religion, language and ethnicity. In classroom this diversity is challenging for an educator, he can be successful only when he brings this diversity under a common and single umbrella. Professional development for Teachers, Students never stop learning so is true for the teachers also.

With changing circumstances and needs of children, teachers are bound to adapt to the newer strategies and maxims of teaching. Continuous professional development help teachers improve their understanding of how to deliver effectively in classroom and how to make the process of teaching learning result oriented.

Besides being an energetic and enthusiastic teacher in school education department, Mr Mukhtar is wonderfully penning his articles and writings to contribute literally to the society. His Understanding child Psychology in Teaching Learning process is a marvelous contribution to understand child's psychology and help an educator to be an effective and successful teacher in classroom.

Last sunday a grand literary event was held under the aegies of Care Foundation and Charitable Trust in collaboration with Dudpathri Cultural Forum Budgam at Tagore Hall Srinagar, in which this book was released. This event was graced by Dr Ab Hafiz Masoodi Sr JKAS officer, Tehsildar Boniyar, renowned award winning educator Javed Abdullah, MY Shaheen, Shabnum Vijpari, Rayees Ahmad Kumar, Chairman private schools association Mr GN War, Chairman JKECC Shah Fayaz and many others. The moderation of the event was performed by distinguished literary figure and prominent teacher Nazir Qureshi Ibni Shahbaz.

Writer is a columnist

hailing from

Qazigund Kashmir