back to top
Search
    JammuUBI partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for comprehensive vehicle financing options
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    UBI partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for comprehensive vehicle financing options

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi:Union Bank of today has announced signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyota Kirloskar Motor to enable comprehensive and accessible vehicle financing solutions. The MoU was executed today in the presence of dignitaries from Union Bank & Toyota Kirloskar. This partnership aims to offer innovative and attractive solutions curated to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

    The key highlights of the partnership include Enhanced affordability and accessibility: The partnership will allow customers to enjoy up to 90% financing on the on-road price of any Toyota vehicles purchased for private use, exempting them from any foreclosure or part-payment charges; Flexible Financing under Union Vehicle Scheme & Union Parivahan Scheme: The financing options under the Union Vehicle Scheme for private vehicle will aid customers to opt for flexible tenures up to 84 months with competitive interest rates starting from 8.80% per annum. Financing options under the Union Parivahan Scheme for commercial vehicle will aid customers to opt for flexible tenures up to 60 months with competitive rates; Broad Reach and Accessibility: Union Bank's extensive network will provide all Toyota customers with easy access to financing options nationwide.

    On the occasion of signing of MoU, Arun Kumar, General Manager, Union Bank of India, observed, “As one of the largest Public Sector Banks, we are delighted to partner with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. The MoU is surely a big step towards providing financing solutions to a vast array of customers, nationwide. Union Bank of India's robust presence across India complements this partnership and we are confident that our digitized loan procedures will enable customers aspiring to purchase a new Toyota vehicle with utmost ease and convenience. Our commitment is to streamline the auto process, thereby enriching the customer experience in terms of both product and service.”

    Speaking about the new customer initiative, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are delighted to partner with Union Bank of India for enhancing vehicle financing options across the nation. This collaboration signifies our dedication to providing exceptional customer experience by simplifying and making vehicle financing more accessible. Our goal is to streamline financing options, offer seamless experiences, and provide timely support to make the vehicle purchase process enjoyable.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Centre has adopted ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ, tissue transplant: Health official
    Next article
    IIL, continues its Fish Vaccine development & signs agreement with ICAR-CIBA
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian...

    IIL, continues its Fish Vaccine development & signs agreement with ICAR-CIBA

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer,...

    3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety

    Northlines Northlines -
    BHADARWAH, Aug 30: Charri Mubarak of three day annual...

    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 30: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect...