IIL, continues its Fish Vaccine development & signs agreement with ICAR-CIBA

Jammu Tawi: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer, has announced partnership with Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), Chennai, an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institute for the commercial development of a recombinant monovalent viral nervous necrosis vaccine for finfish developed by CIBA.

IIL ventured into aqua business in October 2022 by launching products for aquaculture health market dealing with pond management and fish or shrimp gut management and subsequently announced commercial development of fish vaccines with ICAR's CIFE, Mumbai and CIFA, Bhubaneswar. India is the 3rd largest fish producer in the global sphere and more than 65% of India's fish is through Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “IIL is the first in India to get into fish vaccines. We are covering different kinds of fishes (fresh water, brackish water, etc.) and culture conditions (pond, cage culture, etc.) and are aware of the challenges associated with being the first, having been in similar situations for many other livestock vaccines. We are working at multiple fronts in defining pathways for commercial development of fish vaccines in India”.

Dr. Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited added “IIL as a leading “One Health” organization is committed to developing vaccines for different fish pathogens with a long-term strategic objective of reducing use of antibiotics in aquaculture there by antimicrobial resistance in environment”.

Dr. Kuldeep K. Lal, Director, ICAR-CIBA said “viral nervous necrosis is a major threat for brackishwater aquaculture. The VNN vaccine developed by CIBA can prevent vertical transmission of the disease to the offspring and prevent mortality in fingerlings. The vaccine can play a significant role in controlling the loss due to VNN in India and other Asian countries”.