back to top
Search
    JammuIIL, continues its Fish Vaccine development & signs agreement with ICAR-CIBA
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    IIL, continues its Fish Vaccine development & signs agreement with ICAR-CIBA

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer, has announced partnership with Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), Chennai, an Indian Council of Agricultural (ICAR) Institute for the commercial development of a recombinant monovalent viral nervous necrosis vaccine for finfish developed by CIBA.

    IIL ventured into aqua business in October 2022 by launching products for aquaculture health market dealing with pond management and fish or shrimp gut management and subsequently announced commercial development of fish vaccines with ICAR's CIFE, Mumbai and CIFA, Bhubaneswar. is the 3rd largest fish producer in the global sphere and more than 65% of India's fish is through Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture.

    Speaking on the occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, “IIL is the first in India to get into fish vaccines. We are covering different kinds of fishes (fresh water, brackish water, etc.) and conditions (pond, cage culture, etc.) and are aware of the challenges associated with being the first, having been in similar situations for many other livestock vaccines. We are working at multiple fronts in defining pathways for commercial development of fish vaccines in India”.

    Dr. Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited added “IIL as a leading “One Health” organization is committed to developing vaccines for different fish pathogens with a long-term strategic objective of reducing use of antibiotics in aquaculture there by antimicrobial resistance in environment”.

    Dr. Kuldeep K. Lal, Director, ICAR-CIBA said “viral nervous necrosis is a major threat for brackishwater aquaculture. The VNN vaccine developed by CIBA can prevent vertical transmission of the disease to the offspring and prevent mortality in fingerlings. The vaccine can play a significant role in controlling the loss due to VNN in India and other Asian countries”.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    UBI partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for comprehensive vehicle financing options
    Next article
    realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian...

    UBI partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for comprehensive vehicle financing options

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi:Union Bank of India today has announced signing...

    3 Day Annual Kailash Yatra begins at Bhadarwah amid religious fervor, gaiety

    Northlines Northlines -
    BHADARWAH, Aug 30: Charri Mubarak of three day annual...

    J&K peaceful, no one wants Article 370 back, says G Kishan Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 30: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect...