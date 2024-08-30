realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999

back to top
    Tawi: realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today announced the launch of the highly anticipated realme 13 Series 5G, the latest addition to its Number Series along with realme Buds T01. The realme 13 Series 5G with its unmatched speed is set to redefine the standards for performance in the industry.

    realme is redefining the realme Number Series under the new tagline: “Next-gen Power”. This product aims to redefine power within the mid-range price segment, setting a new standard for performance. The realme 13 Series 5G will mark a new milestone, being the most powerful offering yet in the history of the Number series.

    Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are incredibly excited to unveil the realme 13 Series 5G, marking a significant milestone in our journey. With this launch, we are redefining the realme Number Series under the new tagline: ‘Next-gen Power'. This product is not just another addition to our portfolio; it's a game-changer that aims to redefine power within the mid-range price segment and set a new standard for performance. The realme 13 Series 5G will be the most powerful offering yet in the history of the Number series. We believe that with its advanced features and superior performance, it will revolutionize the way users perceive mid-range smartphones. We're proud to bring flagship experiences into everyday life, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional value and exceeding user expectations.”

    Commenting on the launch, AnujSidharth, Director of Marketing & Communications at MediaTek, said, “The MediaTekDimensity 7300 Energy is a flagship-grade chipset that utilizes the best-in-class 4nm process node, striking a balance between power and efficiency while incorporating next-generation capabilities.”

    The realme 13+ 5G comes in three stunning colors: Victory Gold, Speed Green and Dark Purple and three storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 22,999, 8GB+256GB priced at INR 24,999 and 12GB+256GB priced at INR 26,999 respectively.

    The realme 13 5G is powered by the high-performance MediaTekDimensity 6300 5G chipset, it ensures smooth multitasking and seamless gaming experience. The GT Mode unlocks the full potential of the chipset, delivering consistent 60fps in demanding titles. The device is equipped with a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System to maintain optimal temperatures during intense usage. The 45W fast charging  minimizes downtime, allowing for extended gaming sessions. Its 120Hz Eye Comfort Display offers a stunning visual experience, enhancing your gaming and multimedia consumption. The realme 13 5G also boasts 50MP OIS Camera, ensuring clear and high-quality . The realme 13 5G comes in two striking colors: Speed Green and Dark Purple and two storage variants: 8GB+128GB priced at INR 17,999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 19,999 respectively.

