Girija Darshan Trust presented ‘BoondanPhuhaar’: A Musical Sojourn

New Delhi: Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, a celebrated vocalist of Banaras Gharana, presented a mesmerizing musical evening titled ‘BoondanPhuhaar' on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Organized by the Girija Darshan Trust, the concert promises a soulful exploration of the monsoon through the enchanting melodies of Indian classical music.

The concert featured a stellar ensemble of accompanying musicians, including Pt. Vinay Mishra on the harmonium, Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha on the tabla, and U. Ghulam Ali on the sarangi. Together, they created an immersive musical experience that captures the essence of the rainy season.

LT Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha said, “The Monsoon Music Fest BoondanPhuhar was a beautiful celebration of Indian classical music. Varanasi, a city steeped in history and culture, remains a testament to India's enduring spirit. Girija ji has been a tremendous guiding star for preserving and promoting the rich musical and artistic heritage of Banaras.”

Kusum Awasthi (Retd. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax) said, “Putting together this event has been a truly beautiful journey. Sunanda is a guru to me and watching her meticulously carrying the torch of this legacy forward is a true blessing.”

With a musical lineage spanning generations, Sunanda had captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful renditions. Her deep-rooted training in the Guru-Shishya Parampara has honed her artistry to perfection. On this occasion she shares her thoughts, “Music is a beautiful path of life & Celebrating Nature with Music is a blissful opportunity”

The ‘BoondanPhuhaar' concert aims to capture the essence of the monsoon through the magic of music. As nature comes alive with the rhythm of rain, Sharma's melodious voice will transport listeners to a realm of tranquility and enchantment.

The Girija Darshan Trust, founded by Sunanda Sharma, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Indian classical music. Named in honour of her Gurus, Smt. Girija Devi ji and Pt. Sudarshan Sharma, the trust aims to nurture young talents and create platforms for established artists to showcase their brilliance.