back to top
Search
    IndiaGirija Darshan Trust presented ‘BoondanPhuhaar’: A Musical Sojourn
    India

    Girija Darshan Trust presented ‘BoondanPhuhaar’: A Musical Sojourn

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi: Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, a celebrated vocalist of Banaras Gharana, presented a mesmerizing musical evening titled ‘BoondanPhuhaar' on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Organized by the Girija Darshan Trust, the concert promises a soulful exploration of the monsoon through the enchanting melodies of Indian classical music.

    The concert a stellar ensemble of accompanying musicians, including Pt. Vinay Mishra on the harmonium, Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha on the tabla, and U. Ghulam Ali on the sarangi. Together, they created an immersive musical experience that captures the essence of the rainy season.

    LT Governor of & , Manoj Sinha said, “The Monsoon Music Fest BoondanPhuhar was a beautiful celebration of Indian classical music. Varanasi, a city steeped in history and , remains a testament to India's enduring spirit. Girija ji has been a tremendous guiding star for preserving and promoting the rich musical and artistic heritage of Banaras.”

    Kusum Awasthi (Retd. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax) said, “Putting together this event has been a truly beautiful journey. Sunanda is a guru to me and watching her meticulously carrying the torch of this legacy forward is a true blessing.”

    With a musical lineage spanning generations, Sunanda had captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful renditions. Her deep-rooted training in the Guru-Shishya Parampara has honed her artistry to perfection. On this occasion she shares her thoughts, “Music is a beautiful path of life & Celebrating Nature with Music is a blissful opportunity”

    The ‘BoondanPhuhaar' concert aims to capture the essence of the monsoon through the magic of music. As nature comes alive with the rhythm of rain, Sharma's melodious voice will transport listeners to a realm of tranquility and enchantment.

    The Girija Darshan Trust, founded by Sunanda Sharma, is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Indian classical music. Named in honour of her Gurus, Smt. Girija Devi ji and Pt. Sudarshan Sharma, the trust aims to nurture young talents and create platforms for established artists to showcase their brilliance.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    realme 13 Series 5G promises Unmatched Speed starting from INR 17,999
    Next article
    Bajaj Auto Unveils World’s First CNG Bike, Bajaj Freedom, at Global Bajaj Showrooms in Delhi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on...

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Representatives of the pensioners’ body EPS-95 National...

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect against disruptions: Goyal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    Rajasthan chief minister inks pacts for investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect...