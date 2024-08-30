Bajaj Auto Unveils World’s First CNG Bike, Bajaj Freedom, at Global Bajaj Showrooms in Delhi

NL Coressponden t

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd has been a leading manufacturer of Motorcycles and Scooters in India and the World. With more than 18 million motorcycles sold in over 70 countries, the Bajaj brand is truly ‘The World's Favourite Indian'. It is India's No.1 motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge.

Bajaj has taken the early mover advantage in 2 Wheeler sector in India by pioneering and launching the World's First CNG motorcycle, branded as Bajaj Freedom. The Bajaj Freedom is set to change the game of motorcycling in India. Riders will be able to cut down their operational cost by 50% leading to savings that'll help them fulfil their dreams and aspirations. Add to that the comfort of the longest-in-class seat and mono-link suspension, and the convenience of an LED Headlamp and Bluetooth Connectivity, this bike is truly a game changer.

Today in a glittering ceremony, Bajaj Freedom was launched at all the 7 showrooms of Global Bajaj across North and East Delhi. There was a huge enthusiasm in the first lot of owners who got the delivery of Bajaj Freedom. Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Dealer Principal of Global Bajaj mentioned that Freedom motorcycle has the potential to change the landscape of 2 wheeled mobility in Delhi and India considering the significant cost savings it brings to an already price sensitive Customer with benefit of reduced emissions for the good of the environment. Moreover the unique design of Freedom taking care of the safety of the Product along with many industry first features of Freedom has already caught the fancy of the Customers leading into a huge demand for Freedom.

He further mentioned that considering the huge response that Customers are showing to purchase a Freedom motorcycle, it seems like the festive period has already set in for Bajaj Dealers here in Delhi.