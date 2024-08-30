back to top
Search
    IndiaRajasthan chief minister inks pacts for investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore
    India

    Rajasthan chief minister inks pacts for investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    MUMBAI: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday invited industries to participate in the three-day ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, beginning December 9, and signed investment agreements worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

    The chief minister signed agreements for investment in the state worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, which is estimated to generate 6,78,000 mostly in the renewable energy, and cement sector, at a roadshow organised by industry body CII.

    “This is the first ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit and I urge industry leaders to participate in the event and invest in the state. We promise to provide you with all resources and support needed for setting up your industries,” Sharma assured.

    The roadshow in Mumbai was the first in the country for promoting ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit. Similar roadshows will be held in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, as well as in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

    The chief minister further said that Rajasthan has already geared up with policies to attract investors and aims to achieve the state's gross domestic product (SGDP) of Rs 30 lakh crore in the next five year from the current Rs 15 lakh crore. “Through the summit, we aim to bring investments to the focus sectors, so as to achieve the dream of making the state into a Rs 30 lakh crore in next 5 years. We not only believe in signing agreements, but also believe in implementing them,” he added.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Bajaj Auto Unveils World’s First CNG Bike, Bajaj Freedom, at Global Bajaj Showrooms in Delhi
    Next article
    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect against disruptions: Goyal
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on...

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Representatives of the pensioners’ body EPS-95 National...

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect against disruptions: Goyal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    Bajaj Auto Unveils World’s First CNG Bike, Bajaj Freedom, at Global Bajaj Showrooms in Delhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd has been...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect...