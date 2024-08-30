Rajasthan chief minister inks pacts for investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore

MUMBAI: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday invited industries to participate in the three-day ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, beginning December 9, and signed investment agreements worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

The chief minister signed agreements for investment in the state worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, which is estimated to generate 6,78,000 jobs mostly in the renewable energy, education and cement sector, at a roadshow organised by industry body CII.

“This is the first ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit and I urge industry leaders to participate in the event and invest in the state. We promise to provide you with all resources and support needed for setting up your industries,” Sharma assured.

The roadshow in Mumbai was the first in the country for promoting ‘Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit. Similar roadshows will be held in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, as well as in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The chief minister further said that Rajasthan has already geared up with policies to attract investors and aims to achieve the state's gross domestic product (SGDP) of Rs 30 lakh crore in the next five year from the current Rs 15 lakh crore. “Through the summit, we aim to bring investments to the focus sectors, so as to achieve the dream of making the state into a Rs 30 lakh crore economy in next 5 years. We not only believe in signing agreements, but also believe in implementing them,” he added.