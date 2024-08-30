back to top
    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect against disruptions: Goyal

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged domestic companies to support and buy goods from each other as it would benefit them in the long run and provide protection against any disruptions like the Pandemic. He also suggested inc to explore opportunities in the recently approved 12 industrial townships in the country as it would help boost manufacturing. The minister added that the manufacturing sector will play a key role in making India a developed nation by 2047. “We need to brand India, we need to support each other. Industry needs to be a partner not only with players, but also be a partner with each other. All of you need to support each other. “An Indian company buying products from another Indian company will actually help create that ecosystem, help insulate and secure itself in the long run from any disruptions. Two wars, the Red Sea crisis, Mpox (Monkeypox), a new pandemic hovering around, we have enough to be worried about the ,” Goyal said while addressing industry leaders virtually. The minister also said that though the country's GDP is growing at a faster pace, manufacturing sector growth is hovering at the same levels.

     

     

     

     

