back to top
Search
    IndiaCentre has adopted ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ, tissue transplant: Health...
    India

    Centre has adopted ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ, tissue transplant: Health official

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    New Delhi: The Indian government has adopted the policy of ‘One Nation, One Policy' for organ donation and transplantation and has also started consultation process with the states in the matter, a senior ministry official said on Friday.

    “Organ donation needs to become a way of life for us so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure,” said L S Changsan, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry of Health.

    Changsan made the remarks as she inaugurated a deliberation on ‘Reforms required for augmentation of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in terms of , Processes and Legislation in ' here today.

    “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of organ donation in his Mann Ki Baat programme and emphasised on the fact that one person donating organs after death can give a new lease of life to up to eight patients suffering from various organ failures,” she said. She also stressed on the need to promote organ donation from the deceased persons to meet the huge need for organ donation in the country

    Changsan said that the ministry's focus is to improve availability of infrastructure and trained manpower for organ transplantation, especially in government institutions. The Centre has already initiated Organ Donation Public Awareness Campaign under the title ‘Angdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan,' actively underway in several states and institutions.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Presence of microplastics in salt, sugar brands: NGT issues notice to authorities
    Next article
    UBI partners with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for comprehensive vehicle financing options
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coressponden t NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on...

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Representatives of the pensioners’ body EPS-95 National...

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect against disruptions: Goyal

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on...

    Rajasthan chief minister inks pacts for investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore

    Northlines Northlines -
    MUMBAI: Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Develop mechanism to notify members on PF deductions: Mandaviya to EPFO

    Pensioners’ body meets FM; demands minimum Rs 7,500 monthly pension

    Supporting, buying goods from each other to help Indian firms protect...