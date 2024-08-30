Centre has adopted ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ, tissue transplant: Health official

Agencies

New Delhi: The Indian government has adopted the policy of ‘One Nation, One Policy' for organ donation and transplantation and has also started consultation process with the states in the matter, a senior health ministry official said on Friday.

“Organ donation needs to become a way of life for us so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure,” said L S Changsan, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry of Health.

Changsan made the remarks as she inaugurated a deliberation on ‘Reforms required for augmentation of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in terms of Technology, Processes and Legislation in India' here today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of organ donation in his Mann Ki Baat programme and emphasised on the fact that one person donating organs after death can give a new lease of life to up to eight patients suffering from various organ failures,” she said. She also stressed on the need to promote organ donation from the deceased persons to meet the huge need for organ donation in the country

Changsan said that the ministry's focus is to improve availability of infrastructure and trained manpower for organ transplantation, especially in government institutions. The Centre has already initiated Organ Donation Public Awareness Campaign under the title ‘Angdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan,' actively underway in several states and institutions.