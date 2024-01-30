Uber launches operations in Jammu Kashmir

NEW DELHI, Jan 30: Ride-hailing firm Uber on Tuesday said it has started operations in Jammu and Kashmir with the launch of services in Srinagar.

Uber will offer Uber Go and outstation cab service Uber Intercity in the Valley.

“Uber's launch in Srinagar is in line with its expansion plans in India, with an aim to increase its footprint and product offerings to regional markets. Residents of Srinagar and visiting tourists can now book Uber Go and Uber Intercity rides for their mobility needs,” Uber said in a statement.

Intercity rides can be booked to tourist destinations around Srinagar, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam, the company said.

“With the global ride-hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists as well as locals will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app. The launch of our service will also create meaningful earning opportunities for drivers and will support the economic growth of local communities,” Head of Supply and Regional Operations at Uber Shiva Shailendran said.

Earlier this month, Uber launched the Green-Autos service in Ayodhya.

It also partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to launch the app-based car aggregator service across airports — Surat, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi — this month.

Uber is an American transport mobility company that entered India in 2013 and now has services available across 125 cities in the country.