Two-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar road resumes with restrictions

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: Strategic -Srinagar highway has been open for two-way traffic on Saturday as plying time was fixed by the authorities.

Traffic department officials said that Jammu-Srinagar highway is open for two-way traffic today, but vehicle going to Valley must cross Nagrota by 2 p.m. and those going to Jammu must cross Qazigund by 3 p.m. today.

“No vehicle will be allowed to move on the highway from either side after the scheduled timings,” officials said.

Jammu-Srinagar highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley as essentials including petroleum products, medicines, foodstuffs, vegetables, meat and poultry products are routed through this road.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Bandipora-Gurez road and Kupwara-Tangdhar road are still snowbound and closed for traffic.

