Two-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar road resumes with restrictions

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: Strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway has been open for two-way traffic on Saturday as plying time was fixed by the authorities.

Traffic department officials said that Jammu-Srinagar highway is open for two-way traffic today, but vehicle going to Kashmir Valley must cross Nagrota by 2 p.m. and those going to Jammu must cross Qazigund by 3 p.m. today.

“No vehicle will be allowed to move on the highway from either side after the scheduled timings,” officials said.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the lifeline of supplies for the landlocked Valley as essentials including petroleum products, medicines, foodstuffs, vegetables, meat and poultry products are routed through this road.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar road, Bandipora-Gurez road and Kupwara-Tangdhar road are still snowbound and closed for traffic.