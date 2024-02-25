“To Amir, the Real Hero, Keep Inspiring”: Sachin Tendulkar Meets J&K Para Cricketer Amir Hussain

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar fulfilled his promise and met the Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team captain Amir Hussain Lone During his recent visit to Kashmir.

Cricket is more than just a gentleman's game; it's for everyone. One of the most wonderful examples of this was seen when Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team captain Hussain Lone met his hero the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the most complete batters in his heyday, has been travelling in Kashmir. The renowned Indian batter finally met Amir Lone, who had previously captured Tendulkar's attention with a video of himeslf training in Kashmir.

The two spoke about cricket, as the Kashmir batter couldn't conceal his enthusiasm and joy at having met his role model. Tendulkar also praised Amir, calling him a great inspiration for this generation's children, citing his pure will, determination, and passion for the game that propelled him to where he is now.

The 34-year-old is currently the captain of Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. The cricketer met with an accident when he was 8 years old. He has a unique playing style, and he is an inspiration for everyone. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para Cricket. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old.

Last month, the former India batter was amazed after watching the video, nad hoped he would meet Hussain Lone in the future and congratulated him for inspiring millions.

“Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Tendulkar had posted on X.