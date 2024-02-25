Rainfall, snowfall activity likely to return to Kashmir on Tuesday

SRINAGAR, Feb 24: The rainfall and snowfall activity is likely to return to Jammu and Kashmir for five days beginning Tuesday due to the incoming weather system, officials said on Saturday.

This week, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed three days of incessant rain and snowfall.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar said there was no significant weather activity till Monday evening. The weather is, however, going to change from Tuesday, and there is a possibility of light rain or snow scattered to fairly widespread places till forenoon.

MeT said for the next two days there is a possibility of light rain and snow in isolated places.

From March 1–3, MeT said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or snow at most places, with heavy rain or snow at a few middle and higher reaches. The main activity of this weather system is likely to take place on March 2 and 3.

There is also a possibility that few places may experience thunder, lightning, and hailstorms accompanied by gusty winds during these three days.

Kashmir witnessed a prolonged dry spell this year. But in recent weeks, the Valley has received two significant spells of snowfall.

Meanwhile, freezing cold conditions continued in Kashmir Valley last night.

MeT said that night temperature during the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday was minus 3.1 °C in Srinagar, minus 9 °C in Gulmarg, and minus 7.4 °C in Pahalgam.

Jammu had 8.3 °C, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.1, Bhaderwah minus 2.2, and Banihal minus 1.6 as the minimum temperature.