JK SSB issues list of 839 candidates for appointment as JE Civil PWD

Jammu Tawi, Feb 23; Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection board today notified a list of 839 candidates, recommending their appointment as Junior Engineer (Civil), UT cadre, by the Public Works (R&B) Department. The list is also available clicking the link uploaded at the website of the Northlines – www.thenorthlines.com

According to a notice issued here today by the Public Works (R&B) Department in this regard, the selected candidates have been asked to submit their e-mail id and contact details in the establishment section of Public Works (R&B) Department, civil secretariat Jammu/Srinagar in person or on email id:clericalhallrnb121@gmail. com within a period of 21 days positively for uploading the same on the Employee Verification System (EVS), in terms of circular instructions issued by the General Administration Department vide number 18-JK (GAD) of 2022 dated 20.05.2022 under endorsement number GADMTGORBIV/9/2021-09-GAD dated 20-05-2022.

The notification further said that on failure on this account it shall be presumed that they are not willing to take up their appointment as Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) Department and shall forfeit the right of appointment without any further notice.