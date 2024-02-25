Govt directs for registering all real estate projects with RERA

By Northlines -

Tawi, Feb 24: In a significant move, the Jammu & Government has told officers to register all real estate projects with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The Jammu & Kashmir Housing & Urban Development Department has directed all the administrative secretaries/heads of departments/managing directors of public sector undertakings/corporations to register all real estate projects, new and ongoing, with Jammu & Kashmir Real Estate Authority (RERA) before any work is started as per the Jammu & Kashmir Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2020.

The directive has been issued in the wake of RERA commencing its functioning in J&K. The RERA started its functioning from January 18, 2024 after Satish Chandra, former IAS officer, was appointed as its head.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has been set-up in J&K for regulation of the real estate sector and adjudication of disputes primarily between home buyers and developers.

The RERA has been set-up under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act- a law enacted by the Parliament in 2016 to address the concerns and grievances of real estate developers, home buyers and other stakeholders.

Other states and UTs have also set-up RERAs.

SHARE
Previous articleJK SSB issues list of 839 candidates for appointment as JE Civil PWD
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR