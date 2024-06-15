back to top
Search
HimachalTwo-time MLA Hoshiyar Singh faces tough challenge in Dehra bypolls
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

Two-time MLA Hoshiyar Singh faces tough challenge in Dehra bypolls

By: Northlines

Date:

The upcoming bypolls for the Dehra Assembly seat could prove to be an uphill task for BJP's candidate Hoshiyar Singh. Singh, who has won the seat twice as an independent, joined the ruling BJP recently. However, his decision seems to have invited ire from within the party and residents of Dehra.

Singh is currently abroad but his campaign team has hit the ground running. Nevertheless, voices of dissent have emerged against Singh being given the ticket. Some local BJP leaders are opposing this choice citing he resigned from the assembly for personal gains.

Anti-incumbency is also noticeable in Dehra after Singh resigned from the assembly to join BJP. Residents feel betrayed by this move. Singh had capitalized on the anti-outsider sentiment in previous elections by pitching himself as a local leader against candidates of BJP and Congress who belonged outside the region.

While Singh enjoys strong private support having represented Dehra for a decade, factors like resentment over joining BJP and a direct face-off with Congress could dampen his prospects. The main opposition has fielded Rajesh Sharma who finished second in 2022 securing around 19k votes.

All odds are against two-time MLA Singh this time. How he deals with dissent in his party and changing voter preferences will determine if he can successfully defend the Dehra seat in the tests ahead. The bypoll is expected to be a tough fought battle between the local BJP leader and rising Congress candidate.

Previous article
Hamirpur Reels Under Record-Shattering Heatwave: Neri Sizzles at 46.7°C
Next article
National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) Hiring in Jammu and Kashmir
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Statutory Bail Granted To Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In PMLA Case

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 15 : Delhi’s Patiala House Court...

J&K | Train Services To Begin Soon On “World’s Eighth Wonder” Chenab Rail Bridge

Northlines Northlines -
REASI, Jun 15: The train service from Ramban to...

Drone, Packet Of Heroin Seized Near India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

Northlines Northlines -
CHANDIGARH, Jun 15:  The BSF has seized a drone...

Jammu And Kashmir | SHO Pouni Removed After Terror Attack

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Jun 15: Following the fatal terror attack on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Statutory Bail Granted To Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Shah In PMLA...

J&K | Train Services To Begin Soon On “World’s Eighth Wonder”...

Drone, Packet Of Heroin Seized Near India-Pakistan Border In Punjab