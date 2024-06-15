Hamirpur Reels Under Record-Shattering Heatwave: Neri Sizzles at 46.7°C

Incidentally, several other places in the state have gone past the 40 degree Celsius mark and are threatening to go past their record highs. Places like Kangra, Una and Nahan have already recorded the highest temperatures of the last five years.

As per an official of the Weather Department, the average maximum temperatures are likely to be about four to six degree Celsius higher than the normal temperatures. As per the Weather Department, heat wave conditions are likely to occur in various pockets of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan , Kangra and Mandi districts. As per the Weather Departments, the temperatures could dip after June 18. There's a possibility of rain at isolated places in the state on June 18 and the intensity would increase further June 19 and June 20.