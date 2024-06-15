back to top
Hamirpur Reels Under Record-Shattering Heatwave: Neri Sizzles at 46.7°C

Neri, a small place in Hamirpur district, recorded a maximum temperature of 46.7 degree Celsius today, one of the highest temperatures ever recorded the state. It's the highest temperature recorded this season, and it could be the highest temperature ever recorded in the state.

Una witnessed 46°C

  • Una had touched the record high of 46 degree Celsius a few days back.
  • Several places in the state have gone past the 40 degree Celsius mark.
  • Kangra, Una and Nahan have seen highest temperatures of last five years.
  • Una had touched the record high of 46 degree Celsius a few days back, and now Neri has touched a new high.

    Incidentally, several other places in the state have gone past the 40 degree Celsius mark and are threatening to go past their record highs. Places like Kangra, Una and Nahan have already recorded the highest temperatures of the last five years.

    As per an official of the Department, the average maximum temperatures are likely to be about four to six degree Celsius higher than the normal temperatures. As per the Weather Department, heat wave conditions are likely to occur in various pockets of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan , Kangra and Mandi districts. As per the Weather Departments, the temperatures could dip after June 18. There's a possibility of rain at isolated places in the state on June 18 and the intensity would increase further June 19 and June 20.

